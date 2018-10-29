Scripps acquiring 15 TV stations, boosts political ad guidance

E.W. Scripps (SSP +2.9% ) is acquiring 15 TV stations, across 10 markets, from Cordillera Communications.

It's paying $521M for the block and says the purchase is immediately accretive to margins both for its Local Media segment and for the overall company.

The move will expand its local TV footprint to 51 stations overall in 36 markets.

Reach will expand to nearly 21% of U.S. TV households, and all but one of the acquired stations are No. 1 in their markets, adding ratings power. And it adds more NBC and CBS affiliates to a roster already strong with ABC affiliates.

Based on Cordillera's actual and estimated revenues and adjusting for synergies, the purchase price multiple is 7.2x net of tax benefits, Scripps says.

Meanwhile, Scripps also says it expects $130M in political ad revenue from this year's midterm elections, a 73% jump over 2014's midterms, due to "tightly contested races" in a number of its local media markets.