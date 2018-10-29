Northrop makes headway toward hypersonic missiles

Northrop Grumman (NOC -1.5% ) recently completed series testing of a new 50 lb-class warhead designed to equip future US air-to-surface and surface-to-surface hypersonic weapons.

In late March this year at the EMPI Test Facility in Burnet, Texas, Northrop, using internal research and development funding, demonstrated the new warhead for the first time to customers competing for the DoD hypersonic weapons contracts.

The development also marks the first time that the company has made some of its specific warhead components - including the fragmenting inner body - using additive manufacturing (NYSE:AM).