PotlatchDeltic surges 8.9% as Q3 beats, synergies run ahead of plan

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) gains 8.9% after Q3 adjusted EPS of 87 cents beat consensus estimate of 69 cents at strong results in all three business segments and better-than-expected synergies from its Deltic merger.

"Lumber market fundamentals remain strong despite the recent decline in lumber prices,” says Chairman and CEO MIke Covey.

$51M in after-tax annual cash synergy run rate target as of Sept. 30, 2018, ahead of schedule.

Q3 Resource adjusted EBITDA of $58.7M, up 15% Q/Q and up 22% Y/Y.

Q3 Wood Products adjusted EBITDA of $46.5M, down 5.0%% Q/Q, up 90% Y/Y.

Q3 Real Estate adjusted EBITDA $7.4M, down 4.9% Q/Q, up more than three-fold from $2.09M a year ago.

PCH previously announced a special dividend of $3.54 per share in Q4.

