More on PSB Holdings Q3 results

Total assets were $883.3M, an increase of 4.3% Y/Y, led by net loan growth of $26.5M mostly in commercial non-real estate and commercial real estate loans.

The allowance for loan losses was 0.98% of total loans, the decrease in the ratio was due to the increase in loans and a reduction of $95K in reserves, from net loan charge-offs of $0.19M.

NPAs were $5.9M or 0.67% of total assets, down 1.35% Y/Y.

Deposit balances increased 4.1% Y/Y as core deposits grew $26.5M.

Return on shareholders’ equity was 13.64% compared to 11.27% Y/Y.

Tangible net book value was $17.37/share, an increase of 6% Y/Y.

