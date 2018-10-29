Tinder takes another ad-tech step with programmatic Google deal

Tinder (MTCH +0.5% ) is moving further into ad tech by selling programmatic ads with the help of Google (GOOG +1% , GOOGL +1% ).

It's testing a partnership now whereby Google's ad server will be used to sell the ads at a fixed price with programmatic guaranteed deals, with an end-of-year rollout planned. Advertisers can also buy impressions from private marketplaces.

It's similar to an existing deal Tinder has with the other member of the digital ad duopoly, Facebook.

Tinder won't depend on either for ad sales, it says, and Match Group's business is driven much more by subscriptions than by advertising (and then, insertion orders still make up the bulk of ad revenue despite the rise of programmatic).