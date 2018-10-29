Boeing dips after first 737 MAX accident

Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares are down 2% in early trade, bucking the big rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as the broader market.

A 737 Max jet, operated by Indonesia's Lion Air, crashed in the Java Sea early Monday with 189 people on board, making it the model’s first accident and potentially the worst commercial aviation disaster in three years.

Analyst Robert Stallard at Vertical Research Partners said Lion Air has about 240 737 MAXs on order from Boeing - about 4% of Boeing's narrow-body backlog - and has taken delivery on about 10 MAXs.

While the cause of the crash isn't clear, Boeing said it's ready to provide technical assistance to crash investigators.

