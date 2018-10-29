FT: Apple investigating student labor at Watch supplier

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is investigating its supply chain after last week’s report that a manufacturer relied on student intern to work on the devices.

Human rights group Sacom alleges Taiwan-based supplier Quanta Computer illegally used student labor, requiring overtime and nightshifts with only one day off a week. The group says Quanta manufactures the Apple Watch Series 1,2, and 4 exclusively and is the main supplier for the Series 3.

Apple tells the FT that it’s “urgently investigating the report” and that it has “zero tolerance for failure to comply with our standards. Apple promises “swift action and appropriate remediation” if violations are discovered.