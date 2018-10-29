More on Stoneridge Q3 results; shares up ~25%

Stoneridge (SRI +25.8% ) reports Q3 sales increase 2.6% Y/Y to $208.9M due sales increase across all segments.

Sales by segment: Control Devices: $110M; Electronics: $90.7M; PST: $18.9M

Gross profit margin declines ~40bps to 30.3%; Adjusted operating margin expands ~130bps to 9%; adjusted EBITDA margin is +100bps to 12.2%.

The Company reaffirms lower-end of the previous Adjusted EPS range with full-year midpoint guidance of $2.05; Midpoint 4.6% annual revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion of 90bps as compared to FY17

