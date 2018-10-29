Consolidated upgrades Net speeds for 365K locations

Consolidated Communications (CNSL +2.7% ) has boosted Internet speeds to 365,000 locations in northern New England, part of an upgrade planned for half a million locations this year.

Residents and small businesses are getting speeds 2-3 times faster than previously available, Consolidated says. Businesses are also being offered new services including SD-WAN technology and a mitigation solution for distributed denial-of-service attacks.

“We’re working hard to bring faster speeds and new products and services to Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, and we’re also making great strides to improve network reliability and stability," says CEO Bob Udell.