Junk bond yields touch two-year high on peak earnings concern

U.S. junk bonds yields spike to highest since November 2016 and index spread increased to one-year high.

JPMorgan writes in Friday note: High yield was "reset amid concerns of peak earnings."

Junk bond YTD total return sags to 0.89% at close Friday vs. 1.60% the previous week; CCC YTD returns of 3.9% beat investment-grade, BB and single-B.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

