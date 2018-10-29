Standex International slips 14% post Q1 results miss

Standex International (SXI -14.1% ) reported Q1 sales increase of 2.1% Y/Y to $193.08M, with organic sales up 1.1%.

Sales by segments: Food service equipment’s $72.33M (-7.1% Y/Y); Engraving $35.98M (+9.6% Y/Y); Engineering Technologies $20.78M (+2.6% Y/Y); Electronic products $51.45M (+9.9% Y/Y) and Hydraulic products $12.54M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin improved by 115 bps to 35.9%; operating margin improved by 187 bps to 11.7% and Adj. operating margin declined by 34 bps to 8%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 5.4% Y/Y to $30.69M and margin improved by 50 bps to 15.9%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $989k, compared to $5.49M used a year ago.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $109.27M as of September 30, 2018. Net debt of $190.2M compared to $84M at end of FY18, increase is due to the two acquisitions announced in 1Q19.

Standex announced intention to pursue strategic alternatives for the Cooking Solutions Group within its Food Service Equipment Segment. Cooking Solutions Group was classified as discontinued operations and not included in the 1Q19 financial results.

