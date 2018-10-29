More on Alexanders Q3 results

Alexander's (ALX +0.6% ) reports Q3 Adj. FFO per share $4.52 vs $5.59 from a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.8% Y/Y to $59.13M.

As of September 30, 2018, portfolio was comprised of seven properties totaling 2.44M square feet and was 99.3% occupied.

Related to Toys "R" Us's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its 47,000-square-foot lease at Rego Park II shopping center was rejected as of June 30, 2018 and possession of the space was returned to Alexander's. The company accelerated depreciation and amortization of the remaining balances of $0.6M of tenant improvements and $0.22M of deferred leasing costs during Q3. ALX wrote off Toys "R" Us receivable of $0.5M during 9M.

