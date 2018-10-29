More on AMG Q3: Net client cash inflows of $0.9B, AUM rises 0.7%

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG -1.1% ) Q3 economic EPS of $3.45 exceeds average analyst estimate of $3.42; compares with $3.41 a year ago.

Q3 net client cash flows of $0.9B; market appreciation of 11.8B; aggregate assets under management $829.6B at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $824.2B at June 30, 2018.

“AMG’s net inflows were driven by strong demand for alternative strategies from institutions around the world, partially offset by net outflows in equities," says President and CEO Nathaniel Dalton.

