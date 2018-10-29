ANSYS +2.5% as Needham leaves sidelines

Needham upgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from Hold to Buy with a $172 target. (Source: StreetAccount).

Earlier this month, ANSYS and TSMC released the Automotive Reliability Guide 2.0 that supports various aspects of auto applications for TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process tech. The guide helps designers (and ANSYS/TSMC customers) build efficient chips for smart vehicles.

The company also entered into a new partnership with Granata Design that will integrate ANSYS’ simulation tech for metal and powder bed-based AM with the GRANATA Mi: Materials Gateway to provide designers accurate real-time simulations.

ANSS shares are up 2.5% to $147.06.

Previously: ANSYS and Granta Design collaborate to empower additive manufacturing (Oct. 3)