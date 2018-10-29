EA to 18-month low as KeyBanc heads to sideline

Electronic Arts (EA -2.3% ) is now at a session low -- and an 18-month low -- after a downgrade to Sector Weight by KeyBanc.

"Visibility remains low, we expect negative estimate revisions, and we have diminished confidence in the pipeline," Evan Wingren writes, expecting deceleration in live services revenue and seeing clouds around declining search volume for FIFA Ultimate Team and a move of Battlefield V battle-royale mode to March. (h/t Bloomberg)