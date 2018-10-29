M&A | Financials 

BGC Partners to acquire Ed Broking Group Limited

|About: BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)|By:, SA News Editor

BGC Partners (BGCP -1.3%) announced agreement to acquire 100% of Ed Broking Group Limited, an independent Lloyd's of London insurance broker. Ed expects to report revenues of ~$100M in 2018.

This acquisition expands BGC’s insurance division. The agreement includes broking operations under the Ed brand in UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Miami and China; Ed's German marine broking arm Junge & Co. Versicherungsmakler GmbH; Ed's managing general agent operations Globe Underwriting Limited based in the UK; and Cooper Gay (France) SAS, Paris.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

