BGC Partners to acquire Ed Broking Group Limited

BGC Partners (BGCP -1.3% ) announced agreement to acquire 100% of Ed Broking Group Limited, an independent Lloyd's of London insurance broker. Ed expects to report revenues of ~$100M in 2018.

This acquisition expands BGC’s insurance division. The agreement includes broking operations under the Ed brand in UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Miami and China; Ed's German marine broking arm Junge & Co. Versicherungsmakler GmbH; Ed's managing general agent operations Globe Underwriting Limited based in the UK; and Cooper Gay (France) SAS, Paris.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.