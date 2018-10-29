Relevium Technologies jumps 8.8% post 9M results

Relevium Technologies (OTCQB:RLLVF +8.8%) reports 9M revenue of $3.16M.
9M gross margin was 57% which continues to remain stable and adj. EBITDA for the brand remains positive at 25%.
The Company increased product offerings by 17% to 38 products with further plans to expand to over 50 products in 2018.
During the quarter, the Company revealed a new brand architecture for Bioganix®; conducted the initial joint-launch of Planet Hemp with HEMPCO & also established its presence for the European marketplace in partnership with Amazon.
Previously: Relevium Technologies reports Q3 results (May. 30 2018)
Now read: Marinus Pharmaceuticals among healthcare gainers; Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis among losers »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox