Relevium Technologies jumps 8.8% post 9M results

Relevium Technologies (OTCQB:RLLVF +8.8% ) reports 9M revenue of $3.16M.

9M gross margin was 57% which continues to remain stable and adj. EBITDA for the brand remains positive at 25%.

The Company increased product offerings by 17% to 38 products with further plans to expand to over 50 products in 2018.

During the quarter, the Company revealed a new brand architecture for Bioganix®; conducted the initial joint-launch of Planet Hemp with HEMPCO & also established its presence for the European marketplace in partnership with Amazon.

