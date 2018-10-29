RegeneRx advancing pipeline candidates

In an update for investors, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX) announces its progress on two pipeline candidates.

RGN-259: A Phase 3 clinical trial, ARISE-3, evaluating the preservative-free eye drop in dry eye syndrome should launch soon. The protocol has been finalized, product manufacturing completed and funding is moving forward. Talks with potential development partners are ongoing.

RGN-137: Design for a Phase 3 study evaluating the dermal gel for wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa is being revised per FDA guidelines. The study should launch in 2019. Production for an Open Study has been completed.