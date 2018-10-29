Mining industry must change to remain competitive, Rio Tinto CEO says

Big miners need to reinvent themselves as the quest to find raw materials is disrupted by technology and the shift toward more sustainable forms of consumption, says Rio Tinto (RIO +1.8% ) CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques.

While the mining sector has modernized, using automation and artificial intelligence to make its mines more productive and safer, it has not changed to the same extent as other industries, Jacques reportedly will tell the International Mining and Resources Conference tomorrow.

Mining companies must forge new ties with partners from customers to governments as they pursue innovation and compete for talent with technology giants, the CEO says, pointing out Rio’s ties with Apple - with which, together with Alcoa, it announced a partnership to make emissions-free aluminum in May - as “an example of competitors working together to advance the future.”