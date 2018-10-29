Carlyle to help build Corpus Christi oil export terminal

Carlyle Group (CG +1.4% ) says it signed an exclusive agreement with the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the top U.S. oil export hub, to develop an offshore crude export terminal to load Very Large Crude Carriers capable of hauling as much as 2M barrels of oil.

The terminal would be the first onshore location in the U.S. capable of providing export loadings of fully-laden VLCCs, the world's largest oil tankers.

The terminal, which is expected to be operational in late 2020, would include the development of at least two loading docks on Harbor Island as well as crude oil tank storage inland across Redfish Bay on land secured by Carlyle.

The P-E firm says it will arrange private funding for dredging to allow access to the crude carriers.