Wedbush upgrades Lennar on increasing demand, potential Rialto deal

Lennar (LEN +0.7% ) gets upgrade to outperform from neutral by Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless, on potential spinoff or sale of its Rialto unit and increasing demand outside of the West Coast.

LEN has declined 33% YTD, while the S&P 500 has risen 0.3%. LEN drop reflects discounts for West Coast "buyers' strike," abnormally tight labor availability, and slower community openings.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Analyst ratings: 16 buys; 4 holds; 0 underperform/sells.

