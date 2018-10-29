Tech lunch break: Software tips its Red Hat to gains

Earnings reports and one of the biggest acquisition in tech are pushing the sector higher today. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.5% , the S&P 500 IT index is up 1.2% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.2% compared to the 0.4% Nasdaq gain and 0.9% for the S&P 500.

Software: IBM’s -2.2% $34B acquisition of Red Hat +45.5% is driving software and cloud-related stocks higher. The high offer price, and a forthcoming breakup fee that could rank among the largest in tech, make a competing offer unlikely. Elsewhere in software, ANSS +2.8% is moving on a Needham upgrade.

Services: The industry pulls back on the same deal giving software a bump. First Data -11.8% is down after its EPS miss and trimmed guidance. ADS +2.5% is among the gainers as Off Wall Street closes its short.

Semis: ON Semiconductor’s +12.7% earnings report last night helps semiconductors recover after some rough waters. Texas Instruments (TXN +1.3% ) and Power Integrations (POWI +8.7% ) are among the names recovering from last week’s lows.

Earnings reports after today’s close: Akamai Technologies, Cognex, KLA-Tencor, Integrated Device Technology, Impinj, 8x8, and Rambus.

Earnings reports before tomorrow’s open: American Tower, Cognizant, IPG Photonics, Intelsat, and Kemet.

Related broad tech and software ETFs: XLK, VGT, TECL, FTEC, IYW, ROM, QTEC, IGV, RYT, FNG, TECS, IGM, FXL, XNTK, REW, PSJ, XSW, JHMT, XITK

