Forward Air downgraded at Stephens on high transportation costs

Forward Air’s (FWRD -0.5% ) results have failed to keep pace with peers "as the company faced rising purchased transportation costs as it struggled to recruit owner-operator teams," says Stephens analyst Jack Atkins in downgrading shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $67 price target, cut from $74.

Atkins says he lacks a clear understanding of FWRD’s plans to deal with purchased transportation expenses and re-accelerate tonnage growth in the short term but expects new CEO Tom Schmitt to bring "a fresh perspective and a clear vision for ways to drive growth over the next 3-5 years."

The firm notes driver recruitment challenges have limited FWRD’s operating leverage for two straight freight cycles, limiting the country's operating leverage and keeping its results behind peers.

Last week, FWRD reported a Q3 earnings miss and forecast below-consensus earnings for Q4.