Take-Two -5.9% as analysts await 'Red Dead' launch figures

Amid heavy anticipation for sales figures for the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is off 5.9% as analysts do their best to read tea leaves around the key release.

Expectations for the quarter's unit sales are settling around 20M. Piper Jaffray thinks the first weekend will bring 6-8M in unit sales, or some $400M-$500M in sales; the firm also sees it moving 18-20M units in 2019, vs. some 23-24M units for rival Black Ops 4 (ATVI -2.3% ) just in the December quarter.

Ticker Tags reads mention frequency of the game to decide that sales should be "modestly lower than Black Ops 4 and significantly lower than Grand Theft Auto V." The firm's Jacob Allen is not expecting a repeat of GTA V's success even after the online component is active. Twitter mention frequency for RDR2 was 39% lower on launch day than that for Black Ops 4, and it was lower in every other pre-release window Ticker Tags examined.

Cowen's Doug Creutz is expecting a typical "sell the news" reaction regardless of exactly where the numbers fall. He has a Street-low price target of $96, implying 15% downside from today's lower numbers.

Previously: EA to 18-month low as KeyBanc heads to sideline (Oct. 29 2018)