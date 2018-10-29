Bloomberg: Johnson Controls near deal to sell auto battery unit to Brookfield

Johnson Controls (JCI +3% ) is higher following a Bloomberg report that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is nearing a deal to buy the company’s automotive battery business, potentially for more than $12B.

JCI hired Centerview Partners to run a sale process for the unit in March and could announce a deal as soon as this week, according to the report, although no final deal has been reached.

JCI reportedly decided to sell the auto battery unit to focus on its building management business; it spun off its automotive seat maker, now called Adient, in 2016.