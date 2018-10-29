Solar Quartz Technologies announces a joint venture agreement with NanoGraphene, Inc. and change of company name and symbol

Solar Quartz (OTCPK:SQTI) and NanoGraphene, Inc. announced a Joint Venture to develop new Graphene enhanced solar industry products and new applications using the recently developed “super material” Graphene, to enhance the generating potential of solar panels to above 40%.

The intent of the Joint Venture is to initiate development of the exciting new combination materials of graphene and silicon not presently in existence.

The company also announced change of name to Graphene & Solar Technologies Ltd, and to trade under a new symbol 'GSTX.'