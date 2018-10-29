Red Hydrogen high-end phone coming via AT&T, Verizon

Red Hydrogen is rolling out its pricey "holographic" smartphone via U.S. exclusives at AT&T (T +3% ) and Verizon (VZ +2.4% ) starting Nov. 2.

The Red Hydrogen One has dual cameras on both front and back that record three-dimensionally, and a proprietary codec to add a depth map.

And the screen promises to offer 3D video without the use of glasses.

But the Android phone won't come cheaply: Pricing out the two carriers' installment plans (30 months at AT&T, 24 months at Verizon) comes to a list price of $1,295.