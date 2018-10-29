Evogene up 19% on improved way to harvest castor beans

Ultra-thinly traded Evogene (EVGN +18.6% ) is up on almost a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 20.2K shares, following its announcement that subsidiary Evofuel, in cooperation with Fantini s.r.l., has developed a mechanical harvester for castor bean plants that cuts loses by up to 90% when used with Evofuel bean varieties and growth protocols.

Currently, castor beans, the source for the $2.3B global market for castor oil and derivatives, are harvested manually, with most of the supply grown in India via traditional methods. Yield losses can be up to 50% with current approaches.

Evogene says the mechanical harvester, used with Evofuel's proprietary bean strains and growth methods, reduced loses to as low as 5%.