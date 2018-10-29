Primoris announces an industrial award valued at $90M

Primoris Services (PRIM +1.1% ) announced a renewal of an existing Master Service Agreement with a major oil producer with a three year anticipated value of ~$90M. It is renewal of an existing agreement that was scheduled to expire in December 2018.

The contract was secured by ARB Industrial, part of the Power, Industrial, and Engineering segment. ARB Industrial will be performing oil field maintenance services for a major California oil producer.

Primoris estimates the revenue from this contract of ~$30M per year over the course of the contract. The agreement does not obligate the customer to award Primoris a specific dollar amount.