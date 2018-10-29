Weatherford -12% following Q3 cash flow miss, dim Q4 outlook

Weatherford (WFT -11.9% ) plunges to fresh multi-year lows after its free cash flow and Q4 guidance fell below analyst expectations.

WFT continued to generate negative free cash flow during Q3, ~$35M below its breakeven goal, although the company expects to be cash flow positive in 2019, CEO said during WFT's earnings conference call.

WFT also expects Q4 revenues to come in flat vs. Q3, as it foresees the continued impact of transportation bottlenecks in North America which have hurt oilfield service companies.

Wells Fargo analysts say the results were negative, pointing to weaker than expected free cash flow and the company’s bleak Q4 outlook, while Jefferies calls the Q3 report “positive” as improved margins in the Western Hemisphere were a signal that WFT's transformation efforts are working.

Last week, shares sank below $2, the lowest level in more than 20 years, after S&P cut the company's credit rating.