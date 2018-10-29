Two big credit-card issuers tighten lending standards amid robust economy: WSJ

Capital One Financial (COF +2.2% ) and Discover Financial Services (DFS +1.6% ) are becoming more cautious in their handling of credit limits as they question how much longer the economic recovery will last, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank says during the past year the company has pulled back on spending limits for newly issued credit cards and on raising existing cardholders' spending limits.

Discover, meanwhile, reduced the number of credit-card balance transfer offers to a group of consumers who are considered to be higher risk. It also said it has cut back on personal loan originations as it expects losses there to increase.

