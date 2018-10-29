Strong repeat from 'Halloween' marks studios' best October ever

Box office receipts hit an October record with the help of a strong repeat at the top of the chart from Halloween (CMCSA +3.4% ), against no significant new competition.

The horror thriller -- the 11th in a franchise -- fell off 58% from its strong debut weekend but pulled in $32B to repeat on top, ahead of A Star is Born (T +3.1% ), drawing $14.1M in its fourth week, and Venom (SNE -1.2% ), with $10.8M in its fourth week.

Of those two, Venom has the better domestic four-week total with $187.3M (and a worldwide total of $508.4M) vs. A Star is Born with $148.7M (and just $253.3M worldwide).

Overall, with still three weekdays left, the month has become the highest-grossing October ever, topping $785M in receipts.