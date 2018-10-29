Market share potential for Roche and Novartis' next-gen candidates for wet AMD underwhelming - FiercePharma

FiercePharma reports that new data from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.4% ) and Novartis (NVS +1.4% ) on their new wet AMD candidates do not appear to confirm clear differentiators that will enable significant market share capture compared to top dogs LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN +0.6% ) EYLEA (aflibercept).

At the AAO conference in Chicago, Roche released mid-stage results on faricimab that showed treatment benefits for 12-week and 16-week dosing regimens compared to every four weeks with LUCENTIS. The dosing regimens, however, are not much better than NVS's brolucizumab (12 weeks) or EYLEA's (12 week regimen approved in August). Also, Roche is evaluating an implant that delivers ranibizumab for six months before the device needs refilling.

Also at AAO, Novartis announced Phase 3 data on brolucizumab that topped EYLEA in two measures of ocular edema, but one expert told Jefferies analyst Biren Amin that dry retinas and slightly reduced injection burdens are incremental advances so cost will remain a main consideration for prescription choice.

