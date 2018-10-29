Report: Snap's O'Hara departing after quick change on chief business role

Snap's (SNAP -3.4% ) recent hire of Amazon's head of ad sales came against some behind-the-scenes volatility in the company's executive ranks: CEO Evan Spiegel had offered that job to an internal candidate before changing his mind two days later, Bloomberg says.

Now Kristen O'Hara is departing the company after the jarring move in its sales division -- another in a string of heavy executive turnovers.

O'Hara was well-liked and Spiegel promoted her to chief business officer, alerting her direct reports, according to the report. But two days later he rescinded that offer and gave the job to Amazon's Jeremi Gorman.

O'Hara had joined in September after a decade at Time Warner and spent a short stint as Snap's VP of U.S. sales.