Metropolitan Bank Holding names Rosenberg to lead global payments group

Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB +1.4% ) promotes Nick Rosenberg to lead the bank's newly formed global payments group.

Rosenberg was previously executive vice president and chief technology officer.

The global payments group will be focused on deepening the bank’s existing relationships with fintech companies as well as developing new opportunities.

Michael L. Giorgio succeeds Rosenberg as senior vice president and chief technology officer. Most recently, Giorgio was the senior vice president and chief technology officer for Laurel Road, a national lending and banking company based in Connecticut.

Previously: Metropolitan Bank beats by $0.11, revenue in-line (Oct. 25)

Previously: Metropolitan Bank price-target, estimates cut by KBW on volatile crypto market (Aug. 20)