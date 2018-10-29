Analysts pick top cloud M&A targets after Red Hat acquisition

In the wake of IBM’s $34B purchase offer for Red Hat, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expects “a surge of cloud M&A set to take hold as both strategic and financial acquirers aggressively go after cloud deals in 2019.

Ives taps Pivotal (PVTL +7.4% ), Qualys (QLYS +1.2% ), and Zscaler (ZS +1.8% ) as his top M&A targets.

Raymond James analyst Michael Turits sees the potential for the deal to “spark consolidation of other large cap, category leading, ‘at scale’ vendors including Splunk (SPLK +5.4% ), ServiceNow (NOW -0.4% ), Atlassian (TEAM +1.3% ), Workday (WDAY +4.1% ), and Tableau (DATA +1.1% ).”

JP Morgan’s Sterling Auty lists Okta (OKTA +3.9% ), DocuSign (DOCU +2.4% ), Veeva Systems (VEEV +2.1% ), and Medidata Solutions (MDSO -0.2% ) as the top strategic takeover candidates due to their unique solutions. Auty also lists Akamai (AKAM +1.4% ) and LogMeIn (LOGM +1.5% ) as candidates as recent pullbacks have created attractive valuations.

