Analysts pick top cloud M&A targets after Red Hat acquisition

In the wake of IBM’s $34B purchase offer for Red Hat, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expects “a surge of cloud M&A set to take hold as both strategic and financial acquirers aggressively go after cloud deals in 2019.
Ives taps Pivotal (PVTL +7.4%), Qualys (QLYS +1.2%), and Zscaler (ZS +1.8%) as his top M&A targets.
Raymond James analyst Michael Turits sees the potential for the deal to “spark consolidation of other large cap, category leading, ‘at scale’ vendors including Splunk (SPLK +5.4%), ServiceNow (NOW -0.4%), Atlassian (TEAM +1.3%), Workday (WDAY +4.1%), and Tableau (DATA +1.1%).”
JP Morgan’s Sterling Auty lists Okta (OKTA +3.9%), DocuSign (DOCU +2.4%), Veeva Systems (VEEV +2.1%), and Medidata Solutions (MDSO -0.2%) as the top strategic takeover candidates due to their unique solutions. Auty also lists Akamai (AKAM +1.4%) and LogMeIn (LOGM +1.5%) as candidates as recent pullbacks have created attractive valuations.
