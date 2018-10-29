Britain will target tech giants with digital tax in 2020

Chancellor Philip Hammond will introduce a digital services tax from April 2020 following a consultation and says it will target “established tech giants” instead of startups.

Both the OECD and the European Commission are trying to reach a consensus on a digital tax on social media platforms, online marketplaces, and search engines. But Hammond calls the progress “painfully slow.”

Earlier this year, the Treasury said a levy on digital companies’ UK sales would only be in place until an international deal was reached. The OECD will provide an update next year with plans for a final report in 2020.

The UK’s rate 2% tax would be below the 3% rate Europe wants to introduce.

Percentage of total revenue from the UK, according to FactSet data: Facebook (FB -1% ), 2.6%; Netflix (NFLX -3.6% ), 2.4%; Apple (AAPL -0.1% ), 2.1%; Alphabet (GOOG -2.4% ), 1.8%. (Source: StreetAccount.)

