Volkswagen, Intel, and Champion launch self-driving JV

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY), Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye, and Champion Motors will deploy Israel’s first self-driving ride-hailing service starting next year.

The companies will form a JV as New Mobility in Israel. Volkswagen will supply the electric vehicles and related knowledge. Mobileye will provide its Level 4 AV Kit, a turn-key driverless solution with hardware, driving policy, safety software, and map data. Champion will run fleet operations and the control center.

The New Mobility project will serve as a global beta site and start in early 2019 with commercialization expected by 2022.