U.K. to hike offshore gaming tax rate

The U.K. has decided to increase the tax rate paid by offshore gambling company to 21% from 15%, according to the Finance Minister Philip Hammond. The extra tax revenue is expected to offset the amount lost from a reduction in the upper limit on fixed-odds betting terminals wagers.

The new tax rate is expected to go into effect in October of 2019.

The change affects William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY) Paddy Power Betfair (OTC:PDYPF, OTCPK:PDYPY, OTCPK:PDYPY), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF).