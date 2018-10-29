Report: U.S. planning more tariffs on Chinese goods if Trump-Xi talks fail

Stocks turn negative following reports that the U.S. could be readying another round of Chinese tariffs if nothing comes from the expected G-20 meeting between Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi fail to reconcile the ongoing trade dispute.

An announcement of a new round of taxes against goods from China reportedly could come as early as December and target the rest of the ~$257B worth of imports from China not already subject to tariffs.

At 2:30 ET, S&P -0.1% , Dow -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

