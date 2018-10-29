EMC Insurance in pact with Safeco to transition personal lines business

EMC Insurance (EMCI +0.5% ) enters an agreement with Liberty Mutual's Safeco Insurance to provide EMC-licensed agents the option to switch their EMC personal lines policies to Safeco beginning Q1 2019.

The agreement results from EMC deciding to focus more on its commercial, reinsurance, and life businesses across 43 states, which accounts for more than 90% of the company's current premiums.

“We are focused on maximizing profit and growth potential and believe that can best be accomplished by further strengthening and expanding our commercial lines," says EMC Insurance Companies President and CEO Bruce G. Kelley.

