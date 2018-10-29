Report: Apple's slow China expansion due to fraud, shifting demand

The Information has a new report about Apple’s (AAPL -1.2% ) slowing growth in China and blames the problem on a combination of fraud, legal issues, and competition in a tight market.

In the Q3 earnings call this July, Apple noted opening its 50th retail store in greater China. But that opening had been delayed as the company pushed into new countries including South Korea and Austria and an upcoming push into Thailand.

Customers choosing cheaper local phone brands like Oppo and Xiaomi have forced Apple to reposition its mainland China stores “to serve locals and tourists from smaller Chinese cities” instead of blanketing the country.

In 2017 and 2018, Apple opened five total new stores in the region compared with the 17 in 2016.

Apple will release Q4 results on November 1 and provide a fresh look at the China performance.

