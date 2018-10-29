Duke Energy seeks more solar power for non-residential customers

Duke Energy (DUK +1.8% ) asks the North Carolina Utilities Commission to allow it to offer solar-leasing services to commercial and institutional customers in the state to provide access to renewable energy without paying the up-front costs.

DUK's plan calls for the creation of a new non-regulated subsidiary, Duke Energy Clean Energy Resources, which would build, own and operate on-site solar facilities that will allow customers to access renewable energy without a large up-front investment; the affiliate would be its own entity, without any financial support from the utility’s power generation side.

DUK says it will allow customers to choose to install up to 1 MW of solar energy at their business, which is nearly 100x the size of a residential home system.