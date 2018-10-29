NTT DATA Services acquire Sierra Systems, expanding capabilities in Canada

NTT DATA Services, a division of NTT DATA (OTCPK:NTDTY) announced that it has acquired Sierra Systems Group, Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of The Sierra-Cedar Group, Inc.

Sierra Systems is a leading IT services and consulting firm offering a full range of IT consulting, systems integration, and application managed services across Canada.

This acquisition adds ~700 new Canadian-based resources to NTT DATA, expanding NTT DATA’s North American footprint with a significant Canadian presence.

The transaction is expected to close later this year.