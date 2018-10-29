Regional banks may be getting some regulations relief from Fed: Bloomberg

The Federal Reserve and other agencies are set to propose this week that a series of complex capital requirements should only apply to mega Wall Street banks, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the plans.

That would give some regulatory relief to big regional U.S. banks like U.S. Bancorp (USB +1.6% ), Capital One Financial (COF +0.8% ), and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC +2.2% ).

At issue is the "advanced approaches" framework--a number of complicated benchmarks that the largest banks must apply to calculate how much of a capital they need to set aside to protect from a downturn.

Loosening the regulations for regional banks would ease compliance burdens and could make it easier for them to grow, though it's not likely to affect their overall capital levels.

