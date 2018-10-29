Report: Google, Tencent, JD.com investing in Indonesian ride-hail

Google (GOOG -5% ), JD.com (JD -1.9% ), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) are participating in an investment round in Indonesia’s Go-Jek that could value the ride-hailing company’s valuation to $9B, according to The Information sources.

The valuation stands at nearly double the worth thrown around during the last funding round.

Go-Jek competes with Grab, which snagged its own strategic investment from Booking Holdings.

