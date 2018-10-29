ConocoPhillips upped to Buy at BAML on strong free cash flow outlook

ConocoPhillips (COP -3% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with an $85 price target, up from $80, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says COP has a favorably leveraged oil portfolio mix which is overlooked by the market and benefits from the 2014 change in the Alaska tax regime.

COP management has signaled it will continue to shed non-core businesses, which would improve COP’s already robust outlook for free cash flow, making it possible for the company to accelerate share repurchases much faster than he previous estimated, BAML analyst Doug Leggate writes.

While COP's dividend payout is lower than some peers, Leggate argues it is appropriate for the company’s position as a pure-play exploration and production firm.

COP has turned lower in afternoon trading as the broader market moves sharply lower.