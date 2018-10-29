Financials bring some relief among a sea of red

U.S. regional banks get a lift as Bloomberg reports that they may get some regulatory relief from the Fed. The gains come while broader markets slump in late afternoon trading.

Regional U.S. banks are led by Bank OZK (OZK +3.8% ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +3.2% ), BB&T (BBT +2.8% ), and CIT Group (CIT +2% ).

Most of the big banks are up, too, with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) up 1.8% and JPMorgan up 0.9% .

HSBC (HSBC +4% ) gains 4.0% on stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings. Barclays (BCS +2.2% ), Banco Santander (BCS +2.2% ), ICICI Bank (IBN +1.4% ), and Banco Santander (SAN +1% ) also make a strong showing.

Previously: Regional banks may be getting some regulations relief from Fed: Bloomberg (Oct. 29)