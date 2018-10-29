Boeing plunges most since 2016 as broader market crumbles

Boeing (BA -6.7% ) plunges as much as 8% en route to its worst daily performance since January 2016 and accounting for more than 200 points of the Dow's afternoon plunge, which took the benchmark as much as 500 points lower at its nadir about a half hour ago.

Shares already were lower after the overnight crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max jet after takeoff in Indonesia, then losses accelerated after a report that the U.S. was preparing to add tariffs to all remaining Chinese imports if upcoming talks between Pres. Trump and Pres. Xi fail.

"Boeing is the largest exporter... any new tariffs impact them directly," notes Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu. "They export ~80% of what they build and they build 90% of that in the U.S."