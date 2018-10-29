Avangrid downgraded at Goldman as earnings outlook revised lower

Avangrid (AGR +0.1% ) is little changed despite a Goldman Sachs downgrade to Neutral from Buy with a $50 price target, trimmed from $56, as analyst Michael Lapides says his revised earnings estimates now imply "significant downside risk" to company guidance and consensus numbers, especially for 2020.

Lapides lowers his 2018-20 earnings estimates to account for revised rate case assumptions for New York utilities given the company's intent to file for a rate case in mid-2019, the delayed timing of capital spending for major projects in the state and disappointing Q3 earnings results.